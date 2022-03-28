 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quiet Monday, active weather arrives Tuesday

  • Updated
  • 0

Marvelous Monday

After a chilly weekend, we are kicking off the week with milder temperatures. Winds will become easterly as high pressure slides east. This will allow temperatures to rise into the 40s by the afternoon. 

Temp-Wind Chill xooo (1).png

Clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon ahead of our next weather maker. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight.

Gloomy Tuesday

We remain dry Tuesday morning, but that won't last long as a storm system approaches the region. During the afternoon, sporadic rain showers will move in from the southwest. High temperatures will reach the lower 40s.

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precixooo.png

Rain will become more widespread as the evening progresses, along with a few rumbles of thunder.

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRxooppp.png

Wednesday will bring more rain to the Coulee Region. Up to 2 inches of rainfall is possible, which could result in river levels in the area to increase.

DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulxoo.png

Winds will pick up Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, with gusts reaching 40 mph.

DMA - Futurecast Wind Gusts -xoooo (1).png

Return of Winter

Things turn wintry heading into Wednesday night as a low pressure slides off to the northeast. Cold air will wrap around the system, allowing for snow to mix in with rain Wednesday night into Friday. Minor accumulations of snow are possible. We will continue to monitor the trends.

DMA - Futurecast Snow Accumulatixooo.png

Temperatures will remain below normal through the next seven days. 

Hi-Lo Chart - Nexoo (1).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Tags

Recommended for you