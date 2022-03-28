Quiet Monday, active weather arrives Tuesday

Marvelous Monday
After a chilly weekend, we are kicking off the week with milder temperatures. Winds will become easterly as high pressure slides east. This will allow temperatures to rise into the 40s by the afternoon.
Clouds will be on the increase by the afternoon ahead of our next weather maker. Under mostly cloudy skies, temperatures will fall into the 20s tonight.
Gloomy Tuesday
We remain dry Tuesday morning, but that won't last long as a storm system approaches the region. During the afternoon, sporadic rain showers will move in from the southwest. High temperatures will reach the lower 40s.
Rain will become more widespread as the evening progresses, along with a few rumbles of thunder.
Wednesday will bring more rain to the Coulee Region. Up to 2 inches of rainfall is possible, which could result in river levels in the area to increase.
Winds will pick up Tuesday afternoon and into the evening, with gusts reaching 40 mph.
Return of Winter
Things turn wintry heading into Wednesday night as a low pressure slides off to the northeast. Cold air will wrap around the system, allowing for snow to mix in with rain Wednesday night into Friday. Minor accumulations of snow are possible. We will continue to monitor the trends.
Temperatures will remain below normal through the next seven days.