Quiet through Friday with an impressive storm set-up for Saturday

Early this morning snow showers are to the southwest of the region. The farther north/northeast you are within the Coulee Region, the colder you are. Yet, the colder temperatures signal clear skies. The majority of the area has fallen to the low-20s.
Cloud cover will continue to hug the southwest corner of the region today. As for those along and north of I-90, sunshine could make appearances, however, today stays cool. Temperatures will hold within the 30s under the cool northerly wind.
Warming up...
Warming quickly returns with high temperatures will climb towards the mid-40s Friday. Winds will pick up into the afternoon under cloudy skies as the next impactful storm moves in.
Arrival...
A large low pressure system will push northeast Friday night. A short period of mixed precipitation and isolated showers are possible as a warm front lifts north.
This warm front will lead to rapid warming and bring temperatures into the 50s. Much of the daytime forecast will be quiet as the low pressure approaches the region. Any snowpack left across the area will diminish.
Under the warmth, dew points could climb to the lower 50s and build instability for a cold front to act with. The cold front will arrive in the evening with widespread rain and thunderstorms. Storms could become severe with lightning, tornadoes, isolated hail, and damaging winds. Rain will accumulate to under an inch before the system will quiet into Sunday morning.
Even though the precipitation has ended, Sunday will be blustery. Winds could gust up to 30 mph to keep a chill in the air. Highs will hit the mid-30s under cloudy skies.
A few flakes are possible Monday morning before the weather pattern calms. Sunshine will gradually return with temperatures near seasonal to start the week. Then another round of changes arrives in the middle of next week.