Quiet weather settles in.

Steamy Wednesday weather…
Highs reached into the 80s to lower 90s, and some clouds and a few isolated t-showers moved through with a cold front. It is now easy of the area setting the stage for a sunny and dry Thursday and Friday.
Cold front brings a change...
Dry weather is moving in, but temperatures will still reach into the 80s for the end of the week.
Changing weekend weather…
It’s still early, but the next weather maker will move in for Saturday and Sunday, though it’s too early to pin down any severe weather chances.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days. Indeed the warm dome over the middle of the country will mean warmer than normal weather for the first three weeks of August.
