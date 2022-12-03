Quiet weekend followed by snow chances

Northwest winds brought in colder air as we kicked off the weekend today. Highs reached the 20s in most locations, with plenty of sunshine.
Another cold night is on tap, but southerly winds will usher in warmer air after midnight, leading to high temperatures on Sunday topping out in the 30s.
Our next weather maker arrives Monday morning, bringing a rain and snow mix. Things will clear out by the afternoon. Right now, total snow accumulations look to be light.
Another disturbance arrives Tuesday bring a few snow showers lasting into the night. Once again, accumulation appears to be minor. We see calm conditions on Wednesday before a rain/snow mix enters the picture on Thursday and Thursday night.
Computer models are hinting at the possibility of a bigger storm system impacting us next weekend with rain and snow. It is too early to determine snowfall amounts. We will continue to monitor the trends and keep you posted.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt