Rain and mix turns to snow Wednesday night making for low visibility and dangerous travel

Rain and mix will start our Wednesday morning and make for slick roads on the commute, so be sure to leave a little early if necessary and take your time on your drive.
Rain/mix will lull into the afternoon as the dry slot of this storm takes over. More moisture will enter the forecast on Wednesday evening as highs approach the low 40s.
Rain will convert into snow heading into Wednesday night and Thursday morning. Once snow gets going, we will see moderate to heavy rates up to 1" per hour possible. That could last a couple of hours.
With the snowfall rates we will have very low visibility on Thursday. With the wet roads at first, we will see some snow melting, then turning to slush before accumulating.
Highest totals for the area would be near Jackson County where we could see 3-8" and even 2-6" in the central portions of the Coulee Region near La Crosse. Less snowfall is possible toward Southeast Minnesota. These numbers will get even more accurate heading into our Wednesday evening.
The track of this first wave on Wednesday morning will also help us track where we could see the snowfall accumulation gradients. This could give us a better idea of who receives what amount.
More snow spills into Friday where we could see another inch or two.
A few snow showers will be possible early Saturday before snow chances decrease along with temps.