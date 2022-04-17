Rain and snow will kick off the week, but warmer weather is not far

The weekend has been chilly with highs near 50 on Easter Sunday. We've stayed dry for most of Easter weekend, but a rain and snow chance return late for Sunday.
Rain will reach the Coulee Region by 7p.m. Sunday night. Rain will also turn into snow in the overnight hours as temperatures begin to drop.
This low pressure system will continue to linger in Western Wisconsin into late Monday. We won't see too much snow with totals ranging from a trace to 1". Higher totals will be in Central Wisconsin. Liquid precip totals will range from a trace to 1/2".
Most snow will be through the overnight hours into early Monday and any accumulations will be slush-like. Most snow will only stick to grassy surfaces.
Highs on Monday will be cool, near 40 as snow turns back into rain. You can also expect winds to make their return with gusts up to 35mph. We will then see the sky starting to clear for a partly cloudy Tuesday.
Tuesday will stay dry with warmer highs in the upper 40s. This will be the first day of our warmup.
More cloud cover will arrive Tuesday night and we will see rain returning into Wednesday. Wednesday will be breezy with highs towards 50 and rain likely. This system will bring another 1/2" of rain.
Rain will depart very early Thursday morning. Clouds will once again clear to bring out sunshine and temps in the low 60s!
As temps continue to rise into Friday so will our next chance for showers and even thunderstorms. Friday's highs will be near 65 with a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Saturday looks like the warmest day for the week ahead, but the weekend brings a few more rain chances.