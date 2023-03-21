Rain arrives tonight

Great start to the work week…
A weak stationary front has set up shop over the area, and we can expect increasing chances of light rain showers followed by a few snow showers starting tonight and lasting into Thursday. Amounts will be light and not likely to cause too many issues.
Highs Tuesday…
We had plentiful sunshine the last couple of days with highs topping out in the 40s to middle 50s. Warmest readings were located in the areas with the least amount of snow cover.
Medium range trends…
A colder weather pattern is indicated for much of United States for the last week of March and early April.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden