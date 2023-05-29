Rain chances finally return to the Coulee Region as temperatures and humidity both will increase

Memorial Day weekend was completely dry. It's very difficult to put this into a historical context because Memorial Day doesn't fall on the same date every year, but it isn't super common for three consecutive days in the month of May to all be 100% dry, so I'd imagine a weekend this nice this time of the year isn't something that's happened on many Memorial Day weekends.
Highs warmed up quickly this afternoon after clouds stuck around through early afternoon. Most ended up in the 80s. There actually was rain on radar late morning through mid-afternoon, but the air was so dry that it didn't reach the ground.
May is typically a rainy month, but it wasn't this year. La Crosse hasn't even picked up 2 inches rain this month and is over 2" below average. This month's deficit is enough to put meteorological spring (Mar-Apr-May) below average, too, and drop our year's surplus down to nearly 1.5". Over half of our rain came on May 5 and 14, and we haven't picked up more than 1/4" since the 14th, over two weeks ago.
The weather pattern is finally beginning to change again as the blocking pattern that has kept our weather the same for the past week or two is finally breaking up and letting the atmosphere move again.
As a result, our humidity will increase to summer-like levels with dew points expected to rise to the mid 50s by Tuesday and then up to the 60s for the rest of the week.
With the return of humidity, rain chances return to the forecast, too, but each day in today's 7-day forecast has just a slight chance for showers and storms. This is because there isn't any widespread systems that will affect the Coulee Region over the next few days and beyond that it's too tough to try to time out any potential systems as they could fizzle out or shift between now and then.
Tomorrow brings the first slight chance for rain/storms we've had in over a week. Only expect isolated showers and storms mainly west of La Crosse, but a few storms could produce borderline severe hail.
Severe hail is hail of 1" in diameter or greater. Again, there's a good chance the Coulee Region stays dry with most of the isolated showers/storms staying closer to the Minnesota border north of highway US-10.
Chances for isolated showers and storms are slightly better Wednesday, but even then not everyone may see showers or storms. Those that do will not have all-day rain. Chances through the weekend won't be much different than that, and overall there might not be many places that get over 1" rain over the next week.
Even if we do pick up 1" over the next week, that's just about La Crosse's average for a week's worth of rain this time of year, so it'll only prevent the deficit from getting worse. Again, not all spots will even get that much unless things shift a bit later on in the 7-day forecast.