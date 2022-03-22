Rain continues tonight, snow to mix in Wednesday

Active Weather Pattern
It was a soggy Tuesday across the Coulee Region as a low pressure system delivered rain. So far, most spots have picked up less than half of an inch of rain. There are some localized higher amounts over one inch. The clouds and rain kept the temperatures much cooler in the 40s, which is seasonal.
Expect another round of moderate rain to enter the region tonight with temperatures falling to the 30s by daybreak. Expect up to an inch of additional rainfall.
A Wintry Wednesday
Snow will start mixing in with the rain Wednesday morning north of I-90 as cold air wraps around the system. Areas south of I-90 start to see snow mixing in during the afternoon. Temperatures will be steady in the upper 30s to lower 40s.