 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain for Saturday...

  • Updated
  • 0

Summer warmth...

Highs are expected to hit the 90 mark for today. Plenty of sunshine combined with southerly winds will push highs above normal.

Day planner xo.png
Highs Friday xo (3).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (19).png

Showers return...

A weather system will move through the area, and there will be a few scattered t-showers on region. Some heavy rain is possible for Saturday afternoon and Saturday night.

State - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - RPM 4km.png
7 Day Rain Graph xo (17).png

Medium range trends...

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first week of July. There appears to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (17).png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you