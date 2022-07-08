Rain-free weekend

More heat and humidity...
Weather was much quieter today with a few light rain showers falling, Highs today were in the 70s to lower 80s.
Another disturbance by Sunday night...
A weather system will pull into position for Sunday night through Monday night. Temperatures will remain in place for the weekend and next week.
Expect a nice weekend with the next chance for rain Sunday night...
After a dry and sunny Saturday, clouds will move in from the west. There will be a chance of rain Sunday night and Monday. We will monitor these storms for potential severity.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next couple of weeks, so the third week of July should be above normal through much of the nation.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden