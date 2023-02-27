Rain, freezing rain & snow kick off the new week

Slippery roads start Monday for most of the Coulee Region. Roadways will be very deceiving the further you are north and east of La Crosse.
Freezing rain showers are on the leading edge of a low-pressure system also giving us moderate rainfall.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Jackson County until noon on Monday and Winter Weather Advisories until noon for Monroe, Trempealeau and Buffalo Counties. These areas can expect freezing rain accumulations up to 1/10" or perhaps even higher toward 1/4" for Jackson County. This will be more than enough glaze ice to create dangerous/near impossible travel.
If temps around you are at or below freezing, expect slippery travel for your Monday commute. Exercise caution and take things slow if you must head out.
Even the rain showers pose a risk, that being flooding. With 1"+ rain forecasted and melting snow, we could see localized ponding and flooding especially in flood prone areas.
Rain and freezing rain chances depart into our afternoon/evening. Highs will reach the upper 30s.
Clouds begin decreasing overnight as lows drop near the mid 20s.
Tuesday will start nice and calm ahead of increasing clouds into the afternoon. Snow returns just north of the Coulee Region but works its way into the Coulee Region overnight and into Wednesday.
More rain/snow chances will continue through much of Wednesday. Highs will again be in the upper 30s.
Drier weather arrives to close out the work week with some decent, seasonable temperatures. The weekend looks to be a little cloudy ahead of more precip chances late Sunday.