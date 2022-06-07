 Skip to main content
Rain is on the way for the middle of the week.

  • Updated
Allergy symptoms will decrease...

A forecast of rain for Wednesday will mean a temporary drop in the pollen counts, but the trend will rise for the rest of the week.

Allergy Forecast xo (4).png

Nice Tuesday...

Plenty of sunshine for your Tuesday and highs responded by reaching the 70s. Clouds and showers on Wednesday will keep readings a little cooler.

Highs Today xo (5).png
Futurecast Wed AM xo.png
Futurecast Rain Accumulation xo (5).png

Showers return for next week...

The threat of showers will arrive into the region with good chances tonight through Wednesday. We are still running a deficit for the year, so more rainfall is needed.

7 Day Rain Graph xo (4).png

Medium range trends…

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo (2).png

The first half of June will likely sport below normal readings, but near normal readings will be in place for June 15th through June 21th. Keep it tuned here to WXOW for the evolving medium range outlooks.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

