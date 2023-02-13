Rain is on the way.

Dry start to the work week…
Mild temperatures from the weekend have stuck around for the first half of the work week. Today’s highs were in the 30s and 40s.
Another weather system…
Our dry weather pattern will break down this week. A system promises rain for Tuesday and possibly snow Wednesday night. Keep it tuned to News 19 for updates.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected later in February for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western and central United States.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden