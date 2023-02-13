 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain is on the way.

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region awaits another weather system.

Dry start to the work week…

Mild temperatures from the weekend have stuck around for the first half of the work week. Today’s highs were in the 30s and 40s.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (83).png
Highs Today xo - 2023-02-13T152512.506.png

Another weather system…

Our dry weather pattern will break down this week. A system promises rain for Tuesday and possibly snow Wednesday night. Keep it tuned to News 19 for updates.

Futurecast Tuesday MAp xo (5).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-02-13T152506.840.png

Medium range trends…

Warmer than average weather is expected later in February for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western and central United States.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-02-13T152508.705.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great night!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you