Rain is on the way.

More sunshine, higher temperatures...
It was another pleasant day for the Coulee Region. Highs were well into the upper 70s and lower 80s, so I'll give it "Bonus" day status.
New weather system late in the week...
Clouds and rain with thunder and lightning return to the area starting later tonight. By Thursday, rain and cooler weather will come back. We will need to monitor for any severe weather chances, but right now it appears we won't have to worry about any.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be out west for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the last week of August. There appears to be more uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden