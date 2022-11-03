Rain is on the way.

Warmer than normal, but changes to come...
Clouds rolled in today and kept temperatures down in the 60s to near 70. That is still above normal.
Active weather pattern starting Thursday night...
A low pressure system will set up shop for late week and into the weekend. 1 inch amounts of rain will be possible at that time. Good news, because we’ve seen drought conditions developing. Isolated 2 inch amounts are possible.
Cooler weather follows…
Highs for the weekend and early next week will fall back into the 50s, but more warming is likely on Wednesday.
Medium range trends...
Warmer weather continues over the eastern United States, and colder than average weather is expected over the western parts of the country. The weather pattern will spread cooler air eastward into the middle of the country for the second week of November.
Have a great evening.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden