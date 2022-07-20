Rain is possible tonight.

Warm weather keeps going on...
A brisk wind cooled the Coulee Region down a bit, highs reached into the upper 70s to middle 80s. The winds will change and highs for the rest of the week will be in the 80s to near 90 degrees.
Front moves closer...
Sunny skies will warm the readings up into the 80s to lower 90s on Wednesday. Cooler weather will take over from Sunday into the middle of next week.
Showers return for part of the 7 day outlook...
Another weather system will be responsible for more rain and storm chances by the weekend, and again for Tuesday and Wednesday.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last through the last week of July and early August..
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden