Rain later this week.

Work week starts off cool...
A storm system that brought some rain over the weekend has moved eastward and tapped into cooler weather. That trend is only temporary and a warming spell will take over again.
More rain is possible later in the week…
A weak storm system will bring a chance of rain to the area, particularly Thursday into Saturday. Chances will be in the slight to moderate range.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first several days of July. There seems to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden