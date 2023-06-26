 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT THURSDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Particulates from wildfire smoke...in effect
until noon CDT Thursday.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires will spread from north to
south on Monday, June 26, impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the
surface. We expect this situation to remain highly dynamic over the
coming days.

Concentrations of Particulates may approach or exceed unhealthy
standards. At this level of Particulates exposure, members of
sensitive groups may experience health effects. The general public is
not likely to be affected.

At this time, we anticipate the eastern half of Wisconsin to see the
heaviest surface smoke through the episode, with noon Tuesday
through noon Wednesday currently appearing to be the timing of
heaviest impact. The AQI will likely range from the UNHEALTHY to VERY
UNHEALTHY categories east of the local area.

For additional information...please visit Wisconsin DNR Air quality
Web site at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/airquality

Rain later this week.

The Coulee Region temperatures will be climbing in the wake of the latest storm system.

Work week starts off cool...

A storm system that brought some rain over the weekend has moved eastward and tapped into cooler weather. That trend is only temporary and a warming spell will take over again.

More rain is possible later in the week…

A weak storm system will bring a chance of rain to the area, particularly Thursday into Saturday. Chances will be in the slight to moderate range.

Medium range trends...

The heat of summer will continue to be in place for the next several days, Indeed the warm dome will last into the first several days of July. There seems to be uncertainty for the Upper Midwest.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

