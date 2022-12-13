Rain, mixed precipitation and snow making for messy roads these next few days

Tuesday is the day that wintry weather makes its way back into the forecast. The good news is that most impacts look to go around the region.
Tuesday will start with clouds ahead of rain showers arriving in the afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 30s. The forecast these next few days is heavily dependent on temperatures. If temps sway a few degrees warmer than freezing, then we will see less impacts and if temps sway a few degrees at or below freezing we will see more impacts.
Impacts in the Coulee Region will be heaviest where there is a Winter Weather Advisory. The only county with a Winter Weather Advisory is Jackson that is valid 6p.m. Tuesday through 6a.m. Wednesday. Mixed precipitation and slippery road conditions are possible during those times.
Gusty winds will also be a factor in dangerous travel and possible outages. Wind Advisories are issued for Fillmore and Winneshiek Counties from 9a.m. Tuesday through 9p.m. Tuesday. These areas could see gusts over 40mph, so be sure to secure those loose objects.
Though the rest of the Coulee Region does not have Wind Advisories, we will still see gusty winds reaching the 30s and even 40s.
Most precipitation will fall as rain across the Coulee Region as temps look to be just warmer than freezing. Mixed precipitation is possible in areas where temps are closer to freezing.
The same deal as we head into Tuesday night. Rain will be likely with a wintry mix possible, mainly along and north of I-90. Roads can become slick at times, so be sure to exercise caution and take your time when heading out.
Temps warm up a bit on Wednesday as highs reach the low 40s. This will keep our precip type as rain. The rain will break around lunch time before more arrives in the evening.
Rain converts to snow overnight Wednesday and into Thursday. We could still see an inch or two accumulating, but overall totals on Thursday and Friday have gone down a few inches.
A few flurries will be possible on Saturday before drying out on Sunday.