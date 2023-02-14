Rain moves in.

Dry start to the work week…
Mild temperatures held sway, despite clouds and rain in the afternoon. Today’s highs were in the 40s.
Another weather system overnight…
Rain tonight may mix with snow showers late tonight, but we won’t expect much before it all ends.
Storm brings chance of snow…
Another low-pressure area will produce snow, mainly southeast of La Crosse as we head into Thursday.
Medium range trends…
Warmer than average weather is expected later in February for the eastern United States, but a colder weather pattern is indicated for the western and central United States.
Have a great night!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden