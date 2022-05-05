Rain moves south to celebrate Cinco de Mayo

Plenty of sunshine and warm highs in the mid 60s came out for Star Wars Day. A difference into Cinco de Mayo is that rain will try to make a return to the forecast with cloud coverage throughout the day.
Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid 60s with a mostly cloudy sky. A few drops of rain, can't be ruled out in the afternoon, but it wont add up to much.
Pollen counts high for trees and poplar, but low for elm. If we do get some rain today, we can expect slightly less counts.
Most rain Thursday night is trending further south towards Southern Wisconsin. Rainfall totals through Friday will range from 0-1/10" Higher totals like 0-1/4" of rain can be possible further south near Prairie du Chien.
We could see a few more drops into the overnight and into early morning Friday. Rain will depart in the early morning hours for Friday before another cloudy day with highs in the mid 60s.
Clouds will start clearing into Saturday with highs towards 70. You can expect a mostly sunny sky overhead for Saturday.
Mothers Day will start dry, but rain will return into the late morning and afternoon, a few thunderstorms can't be ruled out either.
A few thunderstorms will start next week with a few chances at hitting the 80s.