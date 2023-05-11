Rain returns to wrap up the week

Showers are moving into the western fringe of the Coulee Region. Most of these showers will fizzle out and depart into the late morning hours.
So, for your Thursday, those west of the Mississippi will see a few rain showers pushing northeast. The further these showers move, the more they weaken and break up through the region. While areas east of the Mississippi could see a sprinkle or two, you can expect a partly cloudy sky with highs in the low 80s.
Thursday will be our better day before we head into the weekend.
Lows will stay warm through the overnight hours reaching the low 60s.
Friday will start with a few slight to moderate chances of rain showers. Most showers will be in our morning to afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 70s.
Rainfall totals through Thursday and Friday could reach 0-1/4".
A few more showers and storms spill into Saturday. Both Saturday and Sunday will be our soggier days. Highs will be in the 70s on Saturday and the mid 60s on Sunday.
Mother's Day will begin with showers but are set to depart later in the day. The closer we get, the better idea we will have for when we could see showers.
Early next week look warm and sunny.