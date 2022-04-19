Rain returns Wednesday after a nice and nearly perfect Tuesday

The Upper Midwest has had more than its fair share of cold and dreary weather over the past several weeks, but today was quite a bit better. There was plenty of sunshine and no rain or snow fell from the sky.
Temperatures were a bit below average, though, with highs near 50. While this isn't perfect and still more than 10 degrees below La Crosse's average high of 61, temps were about 10 degrees warmer than the past several days. So, we'll go with the green content but not happy face there.
In addition, there was very little wind today. We have been quite breezy over the past week or two, and the weather turns windy again with the next round of rain that arrives tomorrow.
A band of very light rain is trying to move through the Coulee Region this evening. A few light showers will be possible tonight as the warm front that's causing this light rain passes through. The warm front also brings warmer air, by definition. Lows will only fall to around 40 tonight which is right at La Crosse's average low.
Highs tomorrow will also be near 50 much like today, however the low pressure system's cold front arrives tomorrow. That front will bring widespread rain and possibly some thunder mainly during the afternoon after scattered showers are possible beginning mid-morning.
Some of the rain through the middle of the afternoon might fall at moderate or even briefly heavy rates at times. That's when a rumble or two of thunder is most likely, though no severe weather is possible.
Rain will end during the late evening, though a few showers could continue through about midnight.
Expect rain totals of 1/4" to 3/4", though a few spots might end up closer to an inch especially if there are any embedded thunderstorms.
Thursday will be another sunny day, but the wind will continue. It will at least be warmer with highs near or above 60! Another round of showers and thunderstorms is possible later in the day on Friday, with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible on and off through Saturday.
When it's not raining on Saturday, it'll be quite nice outside with perhaps some peeks of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s! Enjoy any sunshine and mild temps that you can, because colder temps return with yet more wind early next week.