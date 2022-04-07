Rain/Snow chances finally begin to decrease starting tomorrow

Once again, it has been a dreary day with chilly temps, clouds, rain, and even snowflakes. The wind continued, too, with sustained speeds in the teens and gusts near 30 just like they have been the past few days. Like yesterday, rain totals really weren't that high as precipitation fell annoyingly light rates.
More snow is likely to fall overnight tonight in scattered batches, and there could even be some accumulations on bluffs and the grass. A trace to 2 inches is possible, but not all will stick and it should melt quickly.
Tonight's low is just at the freezing mark, and temps will warm to around 40 tomorrow afternoon. While that's still well below average, it's warm enough to melt snow. However, there could still be isolated slippery spots tomorrow morning.
Flurries may linger through the day, though no additional accumulation is expected. It will remain cloudy and windy until tomorrow night when the wind finally calms a bit and the sky partially clears late overnight into early Saturday morning.
Broken clouds will allow energy to escape and thus temps will fall to around 30. With sunshine on Saturday, temps will warm to the low to mid 50s. Temps will be warmer on Sunday, but chances for rain return Sunday evening and chances will continue on and off through much of next week.
So, enjoy the nicer weather this weekend while you can.