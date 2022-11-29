Rain, snow showers and cold temps will lead to dangerous travel conditions

As forecasted, snow showers are pushing across the northern counties of the Coulee Region. Buffalo and Wabasha Counties have Winter Weather Advisories that will be valid until 9p.m. Tuesday.
In those areas of the Winter Weather Advisories, we can expect 1-3" of snow, possibly even 4". This will lead to dangerous travel conditions so take your time and plan accordingly if you must head out.
As for the rest of the region, most of us will see some rain, then turning into a wintry mix, then to snow. Things look to convert into a wintry mix by the afternoon. Depending on temps, we could see freezing rain giving us a glaze of ice on roads making for dangerous traveling conditions.
Another threat on Tuesday will be after the rain/snow. Temps will decrease and that could lead to a flash freeze overnight making for slick roads. Again, don't head out unless you have to and know your road conditions if you do have to head out. Take your time!!!
Snowfall totals for La Crosse will range from a trace to 2". Lesser totals are possible further southeast, but the flash freeze threat still remains. The highest totals are possible where we see the Winter Weather Advisories.
Tuesday night will bring decreasing snow chances as this system quickly tapers off. Temps will then fall, and winds will pick up out of the northwest.
Wednesday will be windy with gusts reaching 30mph and a few flakes possible, which are not expected to cause impacts. Highs will be very chilly in the mid 20s.
Sunshine returns on Thursday along with warmer temps back into the mid 30s.
Friday looks the warmest with mild highs near 45. The weekend forecast looks dry until we reach Monday.