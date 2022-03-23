Rain, snow to linger into Thursday morning

Another Gloomy Day
It was a soggy Wednesday across the Coulee Region as a low-pressure system delivered rain for most of the day. The clouds and rain kept the temperatures in the 40s, which is seasonal.
Most spots have picked up less than an inch of rain within the past 48 hours. There are some localized higher amounts of over one inch.
Snow mixing in
Snow will mix in going through tonight and linger into Thursday morning.
Snowfall accumulations of up to one inch are possible. The roads are warm, so expect accumulation mainly on grassy surfaces.
Cloud cover sticks around during the afternoon, with highs reaching the 40s.
Active pattern continues
Additional chances of wintry weather exist going through next week. We will continue to monitor the trends and fine tune the forecast. High temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s.