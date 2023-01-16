Rain starts another active weather week

Wet weather has returned to the forecast. Rain showers start off Monday and will continue through the bulk of the day.
This type of weather is not typical for a mid-January day in the Coulee Region as we could even hear a few rumbles of thunder in the evening.
Expect Monday to be a cool, almost fall-like day with highs reaching 41. With these warmer temps, most precipitation will fall as rain, but things could very well change to snow overnight.
Lows overnight Monday will dip into the mid 30s where rain or snow showers will be likely. Temperatures will be something to watch out for to see when our rain could convert into mix or snow.
Rainfall totals will be toward 1/2" to 1". higher totals possible in localized heavier rain bands. Snowfall Tuesday won't add to more than 1".
Rain or snow will start us off on Tuesday with highs in the upper 30s. Once snow departs Tuesday afternoon, we will dry out into Wednesday.
Wednesday starts cloudy and dry before snow showers return in the evening, highs will be toward the mid 30s. This system was set to clip our south, but is now trending further north, toward the Coulee Region.
Snow showers will be likely on Thursday with highs near 31. Something to track would be how much snow we could see on Wednesday night and Thursday. Right now, we could see a few inches of accumulation, but we are still a few days out, so this can easily change. If we do see a few inches, we could see winter weather headlines directing to our snow chances.
The weather is trending drier into the weekend.