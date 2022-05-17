Rain tonight ahead of two chances for stronger storms: tomorrow afternoon and Thursday night

Temperatures this afternoon were colder under thicker cloud cover south and west of La Crosse where a warm front is approaching the Coulee Region. Temps were actually warmer on the north side of that warm front for La Crosse and areas towards Sparta and Black River Falls where there was more sunshine.
That front will continue northeast tonight, and scattered showers will become likely along with an isolated rumble of thunder or two. A few showers will continue through tomorrow morning before the sky clears for the afternoon.
There is a small chance for a few isolated storms to develop north of the Twin Cities late tomorrow afternoon. If they develop, they will travel southeast near and the Mississippi River and will be in the Coulee Region by late evening.
Currently, there is not a severe risk for these chances, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) shifts the risk further southeast of where it is now into parts of the Coulee Region with their overnight update.
While temps will be a bit cooler Wednesday afternoon until the sky can clear out, they'll climb to near 80 Thursday afternoon. A cold front will approach Thursday evening and move through overnight.
Storms that form ahead of that front have a level two risk for severe weather and are most likely after sunset Thursday night, though isolated storms could arrive as early as mid-afternoon. Straight-line wind gusts and damaging hail are the primary threats. A level two risk means that "scattered severe storms are possible," according to the SPC.
A few showers or storms could linger through Friday morning and a pop-up shower or two cannot be ruled out on Saturday. A west-northwest breeze picks up Friday and starts to carry in cooler air into the Coulee Region. Expect highs in the 60s on Friday and perhaps not even hitting 60 Saturday afternoon. Temps will slowly warm again early next week but remain cooler than average.