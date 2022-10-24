 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Rain tonight followed by dry, cooler weather

  • Updated
  • 0

La Crosse Weather

A low-pressure system with a trailing cold front brought showers and thunderstorms to the Coulee Region today.

DMA - Precip Today.png

Southerly breezes out ahead of the cold front brought mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s.

DMA - Highs Today.png

Rain will continue to fall this evening, with coverage diminishing after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s as west-northwest winds drive in cooler and drier air.

Day Planner - Early PM Shows.png
DMA - Futurecast Rain Accumulation - Graf 4km.png

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 50s. The skies will begin to clear as high pressure builds overhead Tuesday night. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. On Wednesday, it will be sunny and cool, with highs in the 50s. On Thursday, temperatures will be in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies. 

Extended 3 Day PM.png

Temperatures will rise back into the 60s on Friday through the weekend. Halloween is next Monday, and there is a slight chance of rain, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days - New.png
7 Day Rain Graph-1620236664105.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you