Rain tonight followed by dry, cooler weather

A low-pressure system with a trailing cold front brought showers and thunderstorms to the Coulee Region today.
Southerly breezes out ahead of the cold front brought mild temperatures in the 60s and 70s.
Rain will continue to fall this evening, with coverage diminishing after midnight. Temperatures will drop into the 30s and 40s as west-northwest winds drive in cooler and drier air.
Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures in the lower 50s. The skies will begin to clear as high pressure builds overhead Tuesday night. Low temperatures will be in the 30s. On Wednesday, it will be sunny and cool, with highs in the 50s. On Thursday, temperatures will be in the 50s with mostly cloudy skies.
Temperatures will rise back into the 60s on Friday through the weekend. Halloween is next Monday, and there is a slight chance of rain, with highs in the 50s and lows in the 40s.
-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Miller Hyatt