Rain will end early Saturday

Clouds take over…
Mostly cloudy skies dominated Friday keeping it cooler than yesterday and also below normal. Abnormally dry conditions are in place for this week, but amounts with this passing disturbance will help a little.
Mostly cloudy weekend…
Clouds are expected to stick around Saturday and Sunday with peeks of sunshine from time to time, Expect highs mostly in the 70s.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer is centered over the Western USA. A warm dome of air moved to the west, and will mean warmer than normal weather there for the first three weeks of August. Our region will expect a bit more variability through the period, so near normal conditions will be likely.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden