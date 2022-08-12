 Skip to main content
Rain will end early Saturday

  • Updated
  • 0

Clouds take over…

Mostly cloudy skies dominated Friday keeping it cooler than yesterday and also below normal. Abnormally dry conditions are in place for this week, but amounts with this passing disturbance will help a little.

Meteogram Past 24 hours xo (4).png
Highs Today xo (41).png

Mostly cloudy weekend…

Clouds are expected to stick around Saturday and Sunday with peeks of sunshine from time to time, Expect highs mostly in the 70s.

Weekend Planner xo (14).png

Medium range trends...

8-14 Day xo (27).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo (54).png
7 Day Rain Graph xo (53).png

The heat of summer is centered over the Western USA. A warm dome of air moved to the west, and will mean warmer than normal weather there for the first three weeks of August. Our region will expect a bit more variability through the period, so near normal conditions will be likely.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great weekend!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

