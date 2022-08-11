Rainy Friday

Pleasant sunshine for Thursday…
Another day with high pressure over the state has meant sunny skies and pleasant temperatures. Highs reached into the upper 70s to lower 80s. A new weather system brings rain for Friday and readings will be cooler in the 60s to lower 70s.
Clouds take over…
Mostly cloudy skies will dominate for Friday keeping it cooler, and the rain is needed. Abnormally dry conditions are in place for this week. Amounts with this passing disturbance will range from 0.25” to nearly an inch.
Medium range trends...
The heat of summer is centered over the Western USA. A warm dome of air moved to the west, and will mean warmer than normal weather there for the first three weeks of August. Our region will expect a bit more variability through the period, so near normal conditions will be likely.
Have a great evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden