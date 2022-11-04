Rainy Saturday

Cold front moves in...
The warming trend has ended with the passage of a cold front. Northerly winds and rain have kept temperatures in the 40s this afternoon.
Rain through Saturday...
The slowly moving cold front will keep rain around the area through Saturday. Some areas will see more than an inch of rainfall, especially southeast of the La Crosse area.
Cooler weather follows…
Highs for the weekend and early next week will fall into the 40s for Saturday and 50s from Sunday into early next week,
Medium range trends...
Warmer weather continues over the eastern United States, and colder than average weather is expected over the western parts of the country. The weather pattern will spread cooler air eastward into the middle of the country for the second week of November.
Have a great evening.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden