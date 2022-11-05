Rainy Saturday

Chilly start to the weekend...
A cold front moved into the area Friday dropping our temperatures into the 40s. There we will stay for this first half of the weekend.
Rain through Saturday...
The slowly moving cold front will keep rain around the area through today. Some areas will have seen more than an inch of rainfall, especially southeast of the La Crosse area.
Cooler weather follows…
Highs for the weekend and early next week will fall into the 40s for Saturday and 50s from Sunday into early next week.
Medium range trends...
Warmer weather continues over the eastern United States, and colder than average weather is expected over the western parts of the country. The weather pattern will spread cooler air eastward into the middle of the country for the second week of November.
