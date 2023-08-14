Chilly, rainy start to the week…
Showers and a few t-showers linger into the evening, but the latest storm will push out by morning. Look for clearing in the morning with plenty of Tuesday sunshine. Highs were chilly Monday afternoon, only reaching the 60s to 70s in the south.
Another system this week…
A cold front will swing across the area Wednesday evening and overnight. More showers and t-storms are likely with this system.
Warming into the weekend…
All signs are pointing to 90 degree heat this upcoming weekend and early into next week. Humidity is likely to accompany the heat.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden