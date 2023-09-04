Record breaking highs ahead of rain chances and cooler relief

If you like Sunday, then you'll like this Labor Day forecast. Highs will once again be in the upper 90s under a sunny sky.
Our record of 95° set on September 4th, 1925, will likely be beat by our forecast high of 98° Monday.
Heat Advisories will last until 6pm Tuesday.
Lows overnight will still be in the mid 70s with increasing clouds.
Highs will be in the mid 90s on Tuesday under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. We could tie our record of 95° on Tuesday.
Into Tuesday night we will experience a cold front pushing through. This cold front will bring the potential for strong to severe storms. Hail and strong winds will be our main threats if storms turn strong to severe.
Rainfall totals could range anywhere from a trace to 1/2".
Some more rain chances spill into Wednesday where highs will return to the mid 70s.
It will begin to feel a bit more fall-like heading into the back end of the week.