Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Prolonged heat. Afternoon heat index values of 95 to
103 degrees expected through Tuesday. Overnight lows will only
fall into the low to mid-70s.

* WHERE...The warmest conditions are expected along the
Mississippi river valleys and their nearby tributaries over
southeast Minnesota, southwest and western Wisconsin, and
northeast Iowa.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT Tuesday with the greatest impacts during
the afternoon hours each day.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Humidity levels will climb on Tuesday
making it feel far more humid compared to last few days.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening.

&&

Weather Alert

...Elevated Fire Weather Conditions Today...

The combination of low relative humidity values, near record to
record temperatures, increased southwesterly/southerly winds, and
drought conditions will result in elevated fire risk today across
southeastern Minnesota and west-central into central Wisconsin.
Afternoon relative humidity values will fall to around 25 to 30
percent with winds of 10 to 20 mph, gusting to 25 mph for some.

Under these conditions, fires will start and spread easily.
Please exercise caution with any activities that involve outdoor
fires or create sparks, including campfires, grilling, and
operating large equipment. Cigarettes should be disposed of and
extinguished properly. Please heed any local burn bans.

Record breaking highs ahead of rain chances and cooler relief

  • Updated
  • 0
Record Watch 1 Day Left Skew.png

If you like Sunday, then you'll like this Labor Day forecast. Highs will once again be in the upper 90s under a sunny sky.

Labor+Day+Workers-1589897038132.png

Our record of 95° set on September 4th, 1925, will likely be beat by our forecast high of 98° Monday.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Heat Advisories will last until 6pm Tuesday.

Lows overnight will still be in the mid 70s with increasing clouds.

Heat Index iCast 42hr Today.png

Highs will be in the mid 90s on Tuesday under a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy sky. We could tie our record of 95° on Tuesday.

DMA - Futurecast Clouds and Precip - HRRR 3km.png

Into Tuesday night we will experience a cold front pushing through. This cold front will bring the potential for strong to severe storms. Hail and strong winds will be our main threats if storms turn strong to severe.

Rainfall totals could range anywhere from a trace to 1/2".

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Some more rain chances spill into Wednesday where highs will return to the mid 70s.

It will begin to feel a bit more fall-like heading into the back end of the week.

