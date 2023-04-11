 Skip to main content
Record breaking highs and sunshine stick around for the middle of the week

  • Updated
It's like a dream waking up to lows in the 40s and 50s and highs in the 70s and 80s. This week though, it's our reality!

I hope you liked Monday, because the rest of the week will be fairly similar.

Tuesday will bring us highs in the upper 70s and low 80s with a good mix of clouds and sun. Winds will be out of the south with gusts reaching 20mph.

Tuesday night will bring us a mostly clear sky with lows only dipping to the upper 50s.

Highs on Wednesday will pass the 80° mark. If we pass 81° on Wednesday, April 12th, we will beat our previous record high temperature set in 1931. Our forecast high temperature on Wednesday is 84° with abundant sunshine.

Winds will also be gusty on Wednesday and Thursday, but some good news is that we will be staying dry. Since we will be staying dry, our rivers have some time to go down, but our fire danger increases especially with the dry air overhead.

Thursday brings us more sunshine with highs in the low 80s.

Friday will be our last "calm" day with some sunshine and warm highs in the 70s.

Temps will cool down by about 10 degrees per day from Friday through Sunday. The weekend will also bring our next chance of rain, storms and snow. Stay tuned as we pin down the finer details.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

