Record breaking highs, sunshine and critical fire weather conditions through the middle of the week.

We hit the 80s on Tuesday! The last time we saw temps in the 80s was on October 22nd of 2022!
The next few days will bring a simple copy and paste forecast. Highs will be near record breaking on Wednesday as well.
We will see abundant sunshine with highs near 86 on Wednesday. Depending on what our southerly winds do, temps could even surpass the mid 80s.
With this nice weather, we also have dangerous, critical fire weather conditions. With dry air overhead and gusty winds, any dry grass fires will be able to start and spread quickly. Due to these high fire risks, we have Red Flag Warnings issued across the Coulee Region from 11am Wednesday through 8pm Wednesday. We will see similar fire conditions on Thursday.
Lows drop toward the upper 50s on Wednesday night under a clear sky.
More gusty winds spill into Thursday. Also on Thursday, you can expect highs to reach the low to mid 80s with more sunshine.
You've guessed it, more sunshine on Friday! Highs will once again reach the 80s.
Rain and a few storms return to the forecast into our weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60s with more April showers on Saturday.
There are still a few uncertainties, but we could be looking at accumulating snow into Sunday as low temps reach the low 30s. Stay tuned as we track the finer details!