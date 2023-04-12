 Skip to main content
...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Today...

.An anomalously warm airmass coupled with strong southwest winds
and deep mixing will lead to critical fire weather conditions
today. Relative humidity values fall to around 20 to 25 percent
by the mid-afternoon with winds of 10-25 mph, gusting to 35 mph.
Very dry fine fuels will promote quick ignitions and rapid spread
of any fire that gets started. Note that similar conditions are
possible on Thursday, especially west of the Mississippi River.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR CRITICAL FIRE CONDITIONS FOR SOUTHWEST INTO
CENTRAL WISCONSIN...

The National Weather Service in La Crosse has issued a Red Flag
Warning for low humidity and gusty winds, which is in effect from
11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening. The Fire Weather
Watch is no longer in effect.

* AFFECTED AREA...In Wisconsin, Clark, Buffalo, Trempealeau,
Jackson, La Crosse, Monroe, Juneau, Adams, Vernon, Crawford,
Richland and Grant.

* TIMING...11 am to 8 pm.

* WINDS...Southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 20 to 25 percent.

* TEMPERATURES...In the low to mid-80s.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that start will quickly become difficult to
control and spread rapidly. Please heed any local burning bans.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Record breaking highs, sunshine and critical fire weather conditions through the middle of the week.

We hit the 80s on Tuesday! The last time we saw temps in the 80s was on October 22nd of 2022!

The next few days will bring a simple copy and paste forecast. Highs will be near record breaking on Wednesday as well.

We will see abundant sunshine with highs near 86 on Wednesday. Depending on what our southerly winds do, temps could even surpass the mid 80s.

With this nice weather, we also have dangerous, critical fire weather conditions. With dry air overhead and gusty winds, any dry grass fires will be able to start and spread quickly. Due to these high fire risks, we have Red Flag Warnings issued across the Coulee Region from 11am Wednesday through 8pm Wednesday. We will see similar fire conditions on Thursday.

Lows drop toward the upper 50s on Wednesday night under a clear sky.

More gusty winds spill into Thursday. Also on Thursday, you can expect highs to reach the low to mid 80s with more sunshine.

You've guessed it, more sunshine on Friday! Highs will once again reach the 80s.

Rain and a few storms return to the forecast into our weekend. Highs will be in the mid 60s with more April showers on Saturday.

There are still a few uncertainties, but we could be looking at accumulating snow into Sunday as low temps reach the low 30s. Stay tuned as we track the finer details!

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

