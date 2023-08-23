 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 113. For the Heat
Advisory, heat index values up to 101 expected.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Wabasha, Olmsted and Winona Counties. In
Wisconsin, Buffalo, Trempealeau, Jackson, La Crosse and Monroe
Counties.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this
evening. For the Heat Advisory, from 9 PM this evening to 7 PM
CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Record Heat today

  • Updated
  • 0

The Coulee Region will see slow improvement from the extreme heat!

More of the same…

Another day of sunshine remained today and heat built for the afternoon and evening. Highs were in the 90s and 100s. Humidity was very high, the worst of the latest heat wave. Heat index values reached over 110 degrees.

Todays highs xo (50).png
DMA - Dew point xo.png
Heat Index xo.png

Hot weather advisories…

An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through this evening. A Heat Advsiory follows until Thursday evening. Take the necessary steps to stay cool and hydrated. Remember your pets, too.

Excessive heat warnings xo.png

Medium range trends...

Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience near normal to above normal temperatures into early September.

Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-08-23T155446.142.png
8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-08-23T155456.466.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great week!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

