Record Heat today

More of the same…
Another day of sunshine remained today and heat built for the afternoon and evening. Highs were in the 90s and 100s. Humidity was very high, the worst of the latest heat wave. Heat index values reached over 110 degrees.
Hot weather advisories…
An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect through this evening. A Heat Advsiory follows until Thursday evening. Take the necessary steps to stay cool and hydrated. Remember your pets, too.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience near normal to above normal temperatures into early September.
Have a great week!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden