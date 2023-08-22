 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS
MORNING TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 99 possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Minnesota and southwest and west
central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Wednesday evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Record or near record breaking temperatures on tap for the middle of the week

  • Updated
  • 0
Record Watch 1 Day Left Skew.png

Monday was warm as highs reached the 80s, but expect a 10° jump in temps into Tuesday.

Current Watches - All Types.png

Excessive Heat Warnings will be valid from 11am Tuesday and last through Wednesday at 9pm, but some of those could be extended into Thursday as highs are still expected to reach the 90s again.

Meteogram Past TempDew Trend 2018.png

Expect highs to meet the mid 90s on Tuesday under a sunny sky. These will be near record breaking near 95°, our old record on August 22nd is at 96°. With these heat warnings, you'll want to stay hydrated, take breaks if outside and stay cool in any way possible. Heat index values are expected to be warmer than 105°.

Tuesday night will be warm as lows only go to the upper 70s.

Wednesday looks to bring the worst of it...

Heat Index iCast 42hr Today.png

Highs are forecast to be near 100° on Wednesday. Our old record is at 101° for August 23rd. Heat index values could be near 112°. You can expect more sunshine on Wednesday.

Highs meet the 90s once again on Thursday where more heat watches and warnings are issued. A few more clouds will roll into our Thursday forecast.

Meteogram Warren 5 day.png

Highs in the mid 80s for Friday which will officially kick off our temp cooldown.

Temps in the low 80s and upper 70s for highs over the weekend.

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, Weather | wxow.com, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great day!

-Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Kyle Weiss

