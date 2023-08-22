Record or near record breaking temperatures on tap for the middle of the week

Monday was warm as highs reached the 80s, but expect a 10° jump in temps into Tuesday.
Excessive Heat Warnings will be valid from 11am Tuesday and last through Wednesday at 9pm, but some of those could be extended into Thursday as highs are still expected to reach the 90s again.
Expect highs to meet the mid 90s on Tuesday under a sunny sky. These will be near record breaking near 95°, our old record on August 22nd is at 96°. With these heat warnings, you'll want to stay hydrated, take breaks if outside and stay cool in any way possible. Heat index values are expected to be warmer than 105°.
Tuesday night will be warm as lows only go to the upper 70s.
Wednesday looks to bring the worst of it...
Highs are forecast to be near 100° on Wednesday. Our old record is at 101° for August 23rd. Heat index values could be near 112°. You can expect more sunshine on Wednesday.
Highs meet the 90s once again on Thursday where more heat watches and warnings are issued. A few more clouds will roll into our Thursday forecast.
Highs in the mid 80s for Friday which will officially kick off our temp cooldown.
Temps in the low 80s and upper 70s for highs over the weekend.