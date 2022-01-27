Relief from the cold is short-lived

Temperatures out the door are up to 55 degrees warmer than yesterday. Under the gray skies, temperatures have warmed to the mid-20s, however, a strong wind continues to bring a chill. Feel-like temperatures are within the single digits.
A few flurries are possible as a cold front swings through the region. This cold front will also bring back the cold, winter air. Throughout the day temperatures will gradually fall.
Back below zero...
Under clearing skies tonight, temperatures fall back below zero. With light winds, widespread wind chill headlines do not look likely.
Friday will remain frigid with warming only bringing your high temperatures back to the mid-teens. Passing clouds will allow for times of sunshine with light winds.
Saturday will bring one more morning below zero before a warming trend takes over. Again, wind chill headlines should not be needed. Cloud cover will increase Saturday with high temperatures returning to the mid-20s. Conditions will be similar Sunday afternoon with more areas of sunshine.
Above-average...
The temperature trend will take another step up. Highs in the 30s will be possible for the last day of January into February. However, our next wintry system is setting up to affect the first few days of February.