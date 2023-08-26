Relief from the heat!

First steps into cooler weather...
Clouds and a few showers Friday morning kept temperatures cooler for a time, but sunshine brought afternoon readings well into the 80s to lower 90s. Heat index values were just a few degrees higher with dew points near 70°.
Hot weather advisories no longer in effect, but it's still pretty warm…
Though it's not so bad this weekend, try to stay cool and hydrated. Remember your pets, too. Temperatures will drop back into the 60s and 70s through the middle of next week. It's a welcome break from the heat.
Medium range trends...
Longer range forecasts will trend toward warmer than normal conditions for almost the entire country. The Coulee Region will likely experience near normal to above normal temperatures into early September.
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden