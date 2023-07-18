Remember yesterday? Tuesday has a very similar forecast ahead of Wednesday storm chances

There's not much to complain about when it comes to this forecast. It's easy! If you liked Monday, then you'll enjoy Tuesday!
Tuesday will stay dry under a mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky. Highs will be a tad bit warmer in the low 80s.
Our overnight hours will trend dry, for the most part.... A few showers will work their way into the region for Wednesday morning around 6-7am. As these showers move through, they will weaken and fizzle out, so chances are on the lower side. Lows will be in the upper 50s.
The rest of Wednesday won't be too bad until the afternoon and evening. Rain showers and storms return toward 8-9pm Wednesday and a few could even become strong to severe as a cold front moves through. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
The Coulee Region has a level 1 risk for strong to severe storms with our main threats being hail, strong winds, heavy rain and lightning if storms turn severe.
Beyond Wednesday, we dry out on Thursday and are left with some sunshine and cooler highs back into the low 80s.
Mid 80s arrive over the weekend with slight chances of showers and storms.