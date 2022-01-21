Replacing the cold with snow

The coldest morning of the week is here but there are much lighter winds. A Wind Chill Advisory will continue for much of the Coulee Region through noon. Due to temperatures being so cold, even the slightest wind creates dangerous wind chills. Stay warm.
Warming...
Changes in the pattern will start today. Southerly winds will tap into the region this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. The winds and sunshine will help to usher high temperatures back into the teens.
A quick-moving low pressure system will bring a shot at snow showers overnight. Light snow showers will bring one to three inches of fresh snow by Saturday morning.
Weekend snow...
The daytime forecast for both Saturday and Sunday will be fairly quiet. Under partly cloudy skies, high temperatures will be within the teens. Overnight snow chances will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday night.
The chance Saturday night does not have high confidence as of this morning. Models have pulled the chances all around the Midwest. Yet, as of this morning, the region will keep a slight chance for up to two inches into Sunday morning.
The third and final chance for another few inches of snowfall will come Monday morning. This could bring impacts to the morning commute. Preliminary reports could up to 4 inches of snowfall – Stay tuned for more updates.
Heads up - Another round of dangerously cold air is setting up for the middle of next week.
- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett