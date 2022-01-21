 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 35 below
zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, southwest and west
central Wisconsin, northeast Iowa and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Replacing the cold with snow

The coldest morning of the week is here but there are much lighter winds. A Wind Chill Advisory will continue for much of the Coulee Region through noon. Due to temperatures being so cold, even the slightest wind creates dangerous wind chills. Stay warm.

Wind Chill advisory (4).png

Warming...

Changes in the pattern will start today. Southerly winds will tap into the region this afternoon with gusts up to 30 mph. The winds and sunshine will help to usher high temperatures back into the teens.

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 14 hr IBM GRAF (9).png

A quick-moving low pressure system will bring a shot at snow showers overnight. Light snow showers will bring one to three inches of fresh snow by Saturday morning.

Meteogram Future Precip. Probability.png

Weekend snow...

The daytime forecast for both Saturday and Sunday will be fairly quiet. Under partly cloudy skies, high temperatures will be within the teens. Overnight snow chances will be possible for both Saturday and Sunday night.

4-day snow outlook (1).png

The chance Saturday night does not have high confidence as of this morning. Models have pulled the chances all around the Midwest. Yet, as of this morning, the region will keep a slight chance for up to two inches into Sunday morning.

Extended 3 Day PM (21).png

The third and final chance for another few inches of snowfall will come Monday morning. This could bring impacts to the morning commute. Preliminary reports could up to 4 inches of snowfall – Stay tuned for more updates.

Heads up - Another round of dangerously cold air is setting up for the middle of next week.

- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett

Tags

