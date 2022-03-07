Roller coaster temperatures into a new week

Out the door temperatures are below the freezing mark with snow showers pushing out. Snow showers only affected our southern counties where roads may be slick this morning.
Monday keeps temperatures below average as sunshine gradually breaks out of the cloud cover. High temperatures hit the mid-30s with northwesterly winds. Then overnight under clear and calm skies, lows fall within the teens (which is seasonal).
One mild day...
Under strong, not gusty, southwesterly winds, temperatures will climb back towards average. An abundance of sunshine will help with warming Tuesday. So, enjoy the day with highs in the lower 40s as cooler air is expected to quickly return.
Back down...
A cold front will slide across the Midwest Tuesday night. A few flakes may shake from the sky overnight as lows fall near the teens again. Cooler air will be the influence through the end of the week.
Wednesday will be similar to Monday with areas of sunshine and temperatures near the freezing mark. Thursday through Saturday will bring the coldest air since the 25th of February with highs in the 20s.
Fairly Quiet into the weekend...
Thursday will bring a chance for light snow showers to the south. Then through Saturday sunshine will break from the clouds.
A reminder that Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday morning!