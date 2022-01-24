Rounds of snow end and the cold returns

For the third morning in a row, slippery roads are possible. An inch to 2 inches fell across the region from an overnight system. Snow showers again were very light and powdery.
Slow changes...
The weather pattern will change today. First, as snow showers dissipate this morning, there will be a chance for afternoon sunshine. Yet, strong winds up to 25 mph will cause the overnight snowfall to blow and drift.
Travel will continue to be difficult due to low visibility but winds will also bring back the cold air. Today's high temperature will hover in the teens before dropping below zero through tomorrow morning.
Cold air return...
With clearing skies tonight and strong northwesterly wind in place, the cold air will fill in. Lows could reach the teens below zero with feel-like temperatures nearing 20 below zero. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for the entire News 19 viewing area until noon tomorrow. Frostbite can occur in less than 30 minutes in these kinds of conditions.
Sunshine will stay dominant across the sky Tuesday with the cold temperatures. Highs will settle in the single digits above and below zero, making outdoor conditions dangerous for much of the day.
Again overnight temperatures fall into the teens below zero with lighter winds. However, another wind chill advisory may be necessary due to the temperature threshold.
Ups & downs...
Wednesday will start to bring warmer changes. Skies will stay clear with warming temperatures. Afternoon highs will only be in the single digits, however, the temperatures continue to warm Wednesday night. Temperatures could return to the 20s by Thursday afternoon. Through this time frame, light snow showers and strong winds are possible.
Then the weekend is looking much quieter with seasonal conditions.
- Stormtracker 19 Meteorologist Alyssa Triplett