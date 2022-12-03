Saturday brings weekend chill

Temporary warmth…
A strong swath of windy and warmer air graced Friday’s weather, but cold air will quickly follow. Highs Friday were in the 40s, but by today highs will struggle into the 20s. Westerly winds will average 10 to 20 mph.
Friday night precipitation…
A weak disturbance brought snow showers overnight, but there were just a few road issues, especially west of the Mississippi River.
Quiet weather pattern…
There won’t be much of a strong chance of rain and snow over the next 7 days, and temperatures will be highly variable.
Medium range trends…
Colder than average weather is expected over the western and central parts of the country. Above normal readings are expected in the southeast and south central United States.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a great weekend!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden