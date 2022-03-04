Saturday spring storms

Out the door temperatures are seasonal in the teens and 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Today will stay gloomy but winds will start to strengthen from the south to bring back warming. Highs will reach the mid-40s with winds gusts up to 20 mph this afternoon.
Arrival...
Any precipitation will hold off until after midnight. The warm sector continues to shift north, which is decreasing the chance for a wintry mix. Yet, freezing rain will be a possibility for those north of I-90.
A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect at midnight for Jackson county to warn the potential of accumulating ice. Up to two tenths of an inch could lead to hazardous travel.
Temperatures will warm all across the viewing area to help melt any ice and make for a full transition over to rainfall. Rain accumulations reach a few tenths of an inch through sunrise before becoming spotty the rest of the morning.
Warmth...
Warmth will build as the low pressure approaches the region. High temperatures reach the 50s and this would be the first time this year! Yet, as the heat builds the dew points could follow making for an unstable atmosphere.
Severe...
Storms will start to develop across western Iowa and strengthen across the state. Rain will become widespread and heavy at times. If storms are able to continue to tap into the unstable air, severe storms are possible. Lightning, isolated hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes are the risks. Make sure to have your weather alerts on!
Ending...
Accumulations of rainfall could reach half an inch to 2 inches before dissipating Sunday morning. As cooler air fills in, a few flakes/wintry mix could be possible Sunday AM.
Sunday will bring back the cooler air with wind gusts up to 30 mph in the early morning. High temperatures will reach the mid-30s under gloomy gray skies.
Next week...
A light round of snow showers is possible overnight Sunday with little accumulation. Skies will gradually clear throughout the day Monday with cooler temperatures. Then temperatures warm up with sunshine in dominance Tuesday. Yet, the next round of impactful weather could be a round of cold air starting Thursday.