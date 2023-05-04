Scattered showers and thunderstorms become likely tomorrow with isolated to scattered chances continue through weekend

Most of the Coulee Region stayed in the mid to upper 40s for lows last night, but areas to the east and southeast of La Crosse dropped into the 30s, including subfreezing lows in Sparta and Black River Falls.
Afternoon highs were the warmest since La Crosse's 85° high 20 days ago on April 14. Highs were in the mid to upper 70s everywhere with a few spots hitting the 80° mark.
Another milestone was hit on the Mississippi River at La Crosse. For the first time since April 18, the river is below the Moderate flood stage. The river is expected to fall another foot by Sunday afternoon to drop below the flood stage for the first time since April 17.
While the radar remains dry this evening, that will change overnight. Clouds will increase, and there will be isolated to scattered shower chances by early tomorrow morning, possibly even with a storm or two.
The exact location could vary. There will likely be at least one round of semi-widespread showers and storms, though it likely won't be large enough to cover the entire Coulee Region.
These scattered showers and storms continue overnight into Saturday morning, but it is likely they lift north slowly throughout the day and only isolated and light showers will be possible by Saturday afternoon.
A few showers and storms could return late evening/Saturday night.
Rain totals between tomorrow and next Tuesday will likely vary quite a bit across the area, and the location of the heaviest totals will likely shift a bit, too, depending on where the slightly more widespread cluster of showers and storms form, and will depend on if any one area gets targeted by more than one of these larger clusters.
Overall, the low spots will likely be below 1" and the high spots could pick up a couple inches of rain, but the breaks in between rounds should allow for minimal impact to rivers and streams.
Temps won't be quite as warm over the next two days with the best chances for rain, but will warm to possibly near 80 Sunday and stay in mid/upper 70s most of next week as slight chances for rain/storms continue but should remain isolated, at least for the most part, as any larger clusters/rounds of rain/storms beyond Saturday can't quite be resolved yet in this forecast.