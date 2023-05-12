Scattered showers this weekend

Mississippi River flooding…
The Mississippi River is falling, but flooding continues for the next two days at McGregor.
Rain…
A low-pressure system has funneled moisture into the area today bringing rain to the region. That has kept temperatures cooler than yesterday’s 70s and 80s.
Weekend outlook…
Scattered showers will redevelop for part of the weekend, and highs will reach into the mid-70s on Saturday, but only the mid 60s on Mother’s Day.
Medium range trends…
A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the western United States for the third week of May.
Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!
Have a dry evening!
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden