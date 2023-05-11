 Skip to main content
Scattered showers

  • Updated
The Coulee Region will see a chance of showers through the weekend.

Mississippi River flooding…

The Mississippi River is falling, but flooding continues for the next three days at McGregor.

River flood warning xo.png
river warning xo.png

Warming trend…

It was a warm Thursday, but it will be a bit cooler on Friday. Highs today were in the 70s and 80s with partly cloudy skies.

Past 7 Days xo (6).png
Highs Today xo - 2023-05-11T175305.141.png

Rain…

Showers are expected late tonight. Rain is also possible through the weekend, but there should be plenty of dry hours.

7 Day Rain Graph xo - 2023-05-11T175256.427.png
Tomorrow Meteogram Forecast xo (18).png
Hi-Lo Chart - Next 7 Days xo - 2023-05-11T175258.468.png

Medium range trends…

A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the western United States for the third week of May.

8 to 14 day outlook temps xo - 2023-05-11T175314.488.png

Follow the forecast on WXOW; on our newscasts, online on our website, https://wxow.com/weather, and by using our WXOW Weather App!

Have a great evening!

-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden

