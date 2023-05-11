Scattered showers

Mississippi River flooding…
The Mississippi River is falling, but flooding continues for the next three days at McGregor.
Warming trend…
It was a warm Thursday, but it will be a bit cooler on Friday. Highs today were in the 70s and 80s with partly cloudy skies.
Rain…
Showers are expected late tonight. Rain is also possible through the weekend, but there should be plenty of dry hours.
Medium range trends…
A warmer than normal weather pattern is indicated for much of the western United States for the third week of May.
-Stormtracker 19 Chief Meteorologist Dan Breeden